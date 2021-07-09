Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron is released from ECMC

Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron was released from the hospital Friday, more than a month after being seriously injured during a car chase in Cheektowaga.

A video released Friday by the city showed the 29-year-old police officer, dressed in a navy T-shirt and jeans, being wheeled out the door of Erie County Medical Center, where he was saluted by two rows of fellow officers. Negron received an ovation after he was helped from his wheelchair and stood to shake hands with some of the officers applauding him, before being ushered into a white SUV.

Negron's family, through the city, released a statement thanking Mayor Byron W. Brown, the command staff of the Buffalo Police Department, the staff at ECMC and the local community for their support throughout the ordeal.

"The past 35 days have been very hard on all of us and we can not express more deeply how grateful we are for the support of all the men and women of the Buffalo police department, the Erie county sheriff's office, and all the local departments. The support of the community has been overwhelming and on behalf of the Negron family, the Taborn family and Jonathan himself we thank each and every one of you very much," the statement read.