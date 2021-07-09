Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron is released from ECMC

Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron was released from the hospital Friday, more than a month after being seriously injured during a car chase in Cheektowaga.
A video released Friday by the city showed the 29-year-old police officer, dressed in a navy T-shirt and jeans, being wheeled out the door of Erie County Medical Center, where he was saluted by two rows of fellow officers. Negron received an ovation after he was helped from his wheelchair and stood to shake hands with some of the officers applauding him, before being ushered into a white SUV.
Negron's family, through the city, released a statement thanking Mayor Byron W. Brown, the command staff of the Buffalo Police Department, the staff at ECMC and the local community for their support throughout the ordeal.
"The past 35 days have been very hard on all of us and we can not express more deeply how grateful we are for the support of all the men and women of the Buffalo police department, the Erie county sheriff's office, and all the local departments. The support of the community has been overwhelming and on behalf of the Negron family, the Taborn family and Jonathan himself we thank each and every one of you very much," the statement read.
On June 3, Negron was injured while pursuing four suspects in a car when a light pole struck by the fleeing vehicle fell and pierced Negron's patrol car, trapping him inside, at Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.
Negron, a patrol officer with Ferry-Fillmore District, was driven by a fellow police officer to ECMC with a head injury.
John Evans, president of the Buffalo police union, said at the time that the actions of the officers who came to Negron's aid were "nothing short of heroic."
"I believe they saved his life," Evans said.
He said responding officers from the Ferry-Fillmore and Northeast districts found Negron unconscious and performed CPR on him before loading him into a detective car and rushing him to the medical center.
Evans said some of the officers were initially there to assist in apprehending suspects when their focus shifted to saving Negron's life.
Negron suffered injuries to his brain and spinal cord and had been in a medically induced coma.