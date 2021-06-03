Buffalo police officer critically injured by falling light pole during pursuit

A Buffalo police officer was seriously injured while pursuing four suspects in a car when a light pole hit by the fleeing vehicle fell and pierced his patrol car's window.
The four suspects – who police began chasing around 1 p.m. after a report of men with a gun in a white car at Crossman Avenue and Genesee Streets – were apprehended at the scene of the crash on Harlem Road at Mafalda Drive in Cheektowaga, Capt. Jeffrey Rinaldo said.
The officer, who was not identified, was driven by a fellow police officer to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with a head injury, Rinaldo said.
"At this point, it's very early on still in this investigation," he said. "So I don't have information on the charges."
A Buffalo police officer is in critical condition at ECMC following an accident at around 1:30 pm Thursday on Harlem Road near Mafalda Drive in Cheektowaga. pic.twitter.com/pI1WBWA4AP— Harold McNeil (@HaroldMcNeilBN) June 3, 2021
The pursuit went from Crossman and Genesee onto Pine Ridge Road, into the Mount Calvary Cemetery.
As the suspects drove out of the cemetery onto Harlem, their vehicle hit the light pole and two parked cars.
The officer was injured about seven minutes after the initial 911 call was dispatched and just over 2 miles away Crossman and Genesee.
Federal, state and local police officers were gathering evidence from sites along the pursuit route.
The Buffalo Police homicide unit is handling the criminal investigation.
Rinaldo said Buffalo Police have a policy restricting high speed pursuits. Internal affairs officers will review whether it was followed, he said.