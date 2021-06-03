Buffalo police officer critically injured by falling light pole during pursuit

A Buffalo police officer was seriously injured while pursuing four suspects in a car when a light pole hit by the fleeing vehicle fell and pierced his patrol car's window.

The four suspects – who police began chasing around 1 p.m. after a report of men with a gun in a white car at Crossman Avenue and Genesee Streets – were apprehended at the scene of the crash on Harlem Road at Mafalda Drive in Cheektowaga, Capt. Jeffrey Rinaldo said.

The officer, who was not identified, was driven by a fellow police officer to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with a head injury, Rinaldo said.

"At this point, it's very early on still in this investigation," he said. "So I don't have information on the charges."

A Buffalo police officer is in critical condition at ECMC following an accident at around 1:30 pm Thursday on Harlem Road near Mafalda Drive in Cheektowaga. pic.twitter.com/pI1WBWA4AP — Harold McNeil (@HaroldMcNeilBN) June 3, 2021

The pursuit went from Crossman and Genesee onto Pine Ridge Road, into the Mount Calvary Cemetery.