Buffalo Police: No danger on school bus evacuated on Prospect Avenue

School bus response

Buffalo Police officers walk down Prospect Avenue after a threat about a school bus was cleared, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police said a school bus that was evacuated and cordoned off with yellow tape late Wednesday afternoon on Prospect Avenue did not pose a danger to children or residents.

The bus was cleared by a Buffalo Police Department K9 shortly after 5 p.m. The bus had been surrounded by a heavy police presence, with the intersection of Massachusetts and Prospect avenues blocked off.

Police asked residents near the school bus to evacuate their homes around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after a threat was called in related to the bus.

Police response

Police responded to a disturbance on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo late Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-seven students and the bus driver were in the bus at the time of the call, but they were off the bus before police arrived, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said.

School resource officers and Buffalo Public School Chief of Security Barbara Lark joined police and other emergency responders at the scene.

