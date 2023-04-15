Update: Buffalo police updated their Facebook post Saturday afternoon to say Ledbetter has been found and is safe.
The Buffalo Police Department is requesting help in locating 16-year-old D'Mario Ledbetter Jr.
According to a Facebook post at around 11 a.m. Saturday, Buffalo police described Ledbetter as a 5-foot-8 Black male, weighing about 135 pounds with brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen around North Buffalo, the post continued.
Anyone with knowledge of Ledbetter's location is asked to call Buffalo police at 716-847-2255.
