Buffalo police lieutenant identified as landlord where 3 died in house fire without smoke detectors

Law enforcement authorities said the investigation is continuing to determine what caused the fire, where it started and if there was foul play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A car parked in the driveway close to the house was ablaze when firefighters arrived just after 2:05 a.m.

Law enforcement sources said they have identified "a person of interest" as they investigate if it was intentionally set.

While confirming there were no detectors in the house, Commander John T. Eaton, head of the fire department’s fire marshal office, which investigates fires in the city, said other aspects of the deadly blaze are currently under scrutiny.

“We have all the evidence and have forwarded it to the DA’s Office and are waiting on a go-ahead if it is a viable case,” Eaton said.

“Part of the investigation is to determine if it was accidental or if it was on purpose,” Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

Family frustrated