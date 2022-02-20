 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo police investigating 'targeted' shooting that sent one person to the hospital
Buffalo police investigating 'targeted' shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Buffalo Police

A file photo of a Buffalo Police cruiser, shown Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

 Derek Gee

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

Detectives said the man, whose age wasn't released, was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of French Street. He ended up one road over, on the first block of Urban Street, which is where Ferry-Fillmore officers responded at 2 a.m.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he's listed in serious condition.

Detectives said "the shooting appears targeted in nature."

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

