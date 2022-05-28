 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting

Buffalo Police Saturday night said they continue to investigate a shooting that injured a 21-year-old man just after 10 p.m. Friday on the city's West Side. 

Northwest District officers who responded to the shooting reported finding the victim on Herkimer Street, about a block south of West Ferry Street. 

Detectives said the man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Saturday evening. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call or text the city's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

