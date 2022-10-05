 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo police investigating crash involving school bus, SUV that sends two to ECMC

Two people were transported to Erie County Medical Center after a crash Wednesday morning on Bailey Avenue involving a school bus and SUV, Buffalo police reported.

Police said the accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Bailey Avenue. One person had to be extricated from the SUV by the Buffalo Fire Department, according to the report. There were no children on the bus when the accident occurred, police said.

Buffalo police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

