Buffalo police investigating a Saturday morning shooting that leaves one injured

Sharon Cantillon / News file photo
Buffalo police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a man injured in the 500 block of East North Street.

The 19-year-old city man was hit in the leg by gunfire about 12:30 a.m., according to detectives.

He was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he was in stable condition later in the day.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

