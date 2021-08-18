 Skip to main content
Buffalo police identify teen shot Monday at birthday party
Buffalo police have identified a 17-year-old girl who was fatally shot Monday night during a birthday party.

Police say Najae Lanier was shot at about 8:30 p.m. Monday near Page Street and Lawn Avenue in the city's West Hertel neighborhood. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she died.

Detectives believe the shooter is known to the people who attended the party, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said. Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Asked for more details on the circumstances of the shooting, including whether Najae was the intended target, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said those aspects of the incident remain under investigation.

Najae is Buffalo's 50th homicide victim so far this year, according to the department. It's the first slaying reported in Buffalo this month.

