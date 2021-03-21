Buffalo Police Department unveils online tool for reporting crimes, promotes 18

“Police leadership and officers here in Buffalo, and across the country, are facing the dual challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the heightened public scrutiny of law enforcement following the death of George Floyd and civil unrest,” he said in a statement. “My administration continues to work with the BPD on swift changes to make policing in Buffalo more transparent, more equitable and to build deeper relationships with our residents. I thank all of you for your continuing roles in shaping the blueprint for the future of policing in the City of Buffalo.”