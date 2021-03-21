Buffalo Police Department unveils online tool for reporting crimes, promotes 18

The Buffalo Police Department has a new tool aimed at improving efficiency by letting citizens file a police report online for certain crimes without having to call 911 and waiting for an officer to respond.
Victims will receive a report, often needed for insurance purposes, within 48 hours.
The initiative is designed for crimes in which the victim or complainant does not know who the suspect is. The type of offenses that may be reported online are property crimes, identity theft, vandalism, harassing phone calls, lost property and hit-and-runs.
The new function can be found on the department's website at bpdny.org.
“This online reporting will allow for citizens to quickly file police reports at their convenience without having to wait for officers to arrive on scene. This service is yet another example of how the Buffalo police are always looking to become more efficient and to better serve our community,” said Police Commissioner Byron W. Lockwood, who announced the program Saturday.
Meanwhile, 18 members of the department received promotions.
On Friday, Lockwood administered the oath to become a lieutenant to Officers John Sullivan, James McAndrew, Christopher Mordino, Marquest Castillo and Caryn Anderson.
The 13 officers who were promoted to detective are Jon Weber, Andrew Whiteford, Joelle Bence, Omar Rodriguez, Rachael Isch, James Nightingale-Griffin, Alan Ortiz, Nicholas Skalski, Tiffany Garland, Ryan Crespo, Charles Miller, Marc Dipasquale and Eileen Klin.
Mayor Byron W. Brown presided over the ceremony.
“Police leadership and officers here in Buffalo, and across the country, are facing the dual challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the heightened public scrutiny of law enforcement following the death of George Floyd and civil unrest,” he said in a statement. “My administration continues to work with the BPD on swift changes to make policing in Buffalo more transparent, more equitable and to build deeper relationships with our residents. I thank all of you for your continuing roles in shaping the blueprint for the future of policing in the City of Buffalo.”