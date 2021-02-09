Buffalo Police Department looking for recruits for Explorers program

The Buffalo Police Department is looking for recruits for its youth Explorers program that begins Feb. 16.
The program is designed to "foster relationships between Buffalo police officers and youth in the City of Buffalo by providing opportunities that promote leadership, confidence, self discipline and community service," according to a flyer for the program.
Applicants must be city residents between the ages of 14 and 20 and must commit to meeting once or twice a week for the 16-week program.
Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 12.
For more information, go to buffalopoliceexplorers.com.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
