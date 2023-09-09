A woman walking along Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park on Tuesday was grabbed by a stranger and pulled to the ground in an attempted sexual assault that ended after her screams helped scare off her assailant.

Buffalo police publicized the incident Saturday and said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the perpetrator, who remains at large.

Authorities say the attack happened just after 8 p.m. as a woman was walking on the path along Hoyt Lake, near the statue of David. She later reported to police that a man who had been riding a black and silver mountain bike, and was near a bench, reached out and grabbed her by the back of her neck.

Investigators say the man pulled her off the path, pushed her down and tried to assault her. The woman screamed for assistance and another man walked over in response to her yelling, police said.

This prompted the suspect to ride off on his bike.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police patrols, including foot patrols, have been increased in the area. Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is urged to call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 160 pounds, clean shaven with curly hair. He was wearing a grey shirt with white lettering and dark pants.