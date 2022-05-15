Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

The quick response of Buffalo police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said.

But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.

“The Buffalo Police responded in less than two minutes after this incident began,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said in an afternoon news conference at a Jefferson Avenue fire station. "If not for their swift response and courageous actions, more lives probably would have been lost yesterday.”

Brown said the shooter, who was from Broome County and left a racist manifesto online, “came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he could. So the Buffalo police saved a lot of lives yesterday.”

The shooter planned to leave Tops after the massacre and travel south on Jefferson Avenue to Emslie – a neighborhood that according to U.S. Census data is 71 percent Black – to shoot more people of color, his manifesto stated.

"Or if I find another decent location the day of the attack (example being Walmart) I'll head there," the shooter wrote.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said the decision of responding officers to confront the heavily armed shooter rather than wait for backup likely prevented more carnage.

Buffalo council president after mass shooting: 'If you're silent right now, you're not a friend of mine' "This is not the time to tear up our own community, because our community did not do this," True Bethel Bishop and Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen told those gathered at his church Sunday, encouraging them to grieve in a healthy way.

“The bravery by the Buffalo police officers to engage an individual with a vest, an assault rifle with handguns, I just cannot say enough about their actions,” Garcia said.

Garcia singled out retired police officer Aaron Salter, who was working as a Tops Markets security guard, for engaging the shooter in a gun battle that ultimately cost Salter his life.

Salter “confronted this individual to save the lives of others,” Garcia said. “May he rest in peace.”

But as crowds gathered on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday and again Sunday morning, sadness at the loss of life was mixed with anger that the gunman, Payton Gendron, 18, was able to surrender peacefully.

That’s because police across the country have fatally shot young Black men who were unarmed and who posed much lesser threats than Gendron, who went on a shooting rampage with an AR-15 assault rifle, said Jeffrey Watkins of the Cold Spring neighborhood.

“We don’t know how the hell he made it out of here alive,” said Watkins, motioning toward the Tops Markets parking lot. “If a Black person would have had a screwdriver in his hand, he’d have been killed.”

Multiple Black men have been shot by Buffalo police in the last few years as officers tried to get them to surrender.

In March, Dominique Thomas, a 30-year-old Black man from Buffalo who was having a mental health crisis, was shot by Buffalo Police as he ran toward officers on Hertel Avenue. He survived the shooting and was hospitalized.

That same month, Buffalo police engaged in a city-wide police chase with Kente Bell, 28, a Black man from Buffalo who fled after a traffic stop. Both Bell and multiple police officers suffered injuries.

In 2020, Buffalo police shot Willie N. Henley, a 60-year-old homeless Black man with mental health issues, after police said he hit an officer with a baseball bat. Henley later filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city.

Police sources reported that the Tops Markets shooter was dressed in body armor, had a military grade helmet on his head, was armed with a high-powered rifle and livestreamed video of the attack.

“The guy walked out of the store, the cops were just screaming at him, and he just stood there," said Katherine Crofton, who witnessed the shooting. "He just stood there. It was like he wanted them to shoot him.”

The shooter began to remove his gear, Crofton said. When another police car pulled up, officers got out and jumped on him.

“For him to come out of there yesterday … they shouldn’t have let him come out like that after he had just killed all of those people,” said Betty Maclin of Buffalo. If the shooter was Black, she said, “he’d have been dead before he came out the door.”

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police “responded as we were trained.”

“Any opportunity that we have – and that’s what we teach to de-escalate a situation – we are not looking to shoot anyone,” Gramaglia said.

Gramaglia noted that Gendron, after exiting Tops, pointed the rifle at himself, not at police.

“The shooting had stopped at that point and the officers moved in very quickly to de-escalate,” he said. “Had the need come into play where they were forced to take deadly physical force, then they would have acted on that.”

Coverage of this story is being provided free to all readers. Please support our journalism and the newsroom providing this coverage by subscribing to The Buffalo News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.