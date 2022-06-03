Buffalo police commissioner, mother of shooting victim to testify at House hearing

WASHINGTON – Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was wounded in the May 14 massacre at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue, will testify at a House committee hearing on gun violence next Wednesday.

Gramaglia and Everhart will join witnesses from Uvalde, Texas, at a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the panel's chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, announced Friday.

“After 19 innocent children and two teachers lost their lives in Texas just ten days after the mass shooting in my home state of New York, I’m turning my anger into action," said Maloney, a Manhattan Democrat. "Our hearing will examine the terrible impact of gun violence and the urgent need to rein in the weapons of war used to perpetrate these crimes."

Everhart will be the first witness to testify at the hearing, while Gramaglia will testify on the hearing's second panel. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who is not on the committee, will take part in the hearing as well.

“Congress needs to listen to communities that know the pain that comes with these tragedies and act swiftly to stop the endless parade of mass shootings,” said Higgins. “We are grateful that the committee is giving Buffalo a voice to help convey the impact and discuss potential solutions.”

Other witnesses at the hearing include:

Dr. Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician from Uvalde.

Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of the late Lexi Rubio, one of the 19 fourth-graders shot to death at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24.

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade student who survived the shooting.

Greg Jackson Jr., executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund, which fights against gun violence.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association.

Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety.

The hearing, which will be webcast on the committee's website, will take place in the same week that the House plans to vote on a package of gun safety reforms. That bill would raise the minimum age for buying semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21, ban high-capacity magazines and other ways to increase the capacity of assault rifles, force gun owners to safely store their weapons and allow local governments to set up gun buyback programs.

"Our hearing will examine the terrible impact of gun violence and the urgent need to rein in the weapons of war used to perpetrate these crimes," Maloney said. "It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives. This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that.”

