Buffalo police charge city man with attempted murder after shooting of three
Buffalo police charge city man with attempted murder after shooting of three

A Buffalo man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of three people last month outside the Mariner Towers apartments, Buffalo police said.

Angel Oliver-Medina, 22, also was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of controlled substances. 

Police arrested Oliver-Medina while executing a search warrant. They reported recovering an illegal ghost gun, $4,200 in cash and about 5 ounces of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine during the arrest. 

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the ATF also took part in the arrest. 

Police earlier reported that the shooting took place about 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Two men, 21 and 30, and a 30-year-old woman were injured, though their names and nature of their wounds were not reported.

The apartment towers, on the West Side across the Niagara Thruway from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Park, have been the scene of several shootings in recent years.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

