Buffalo police are asking for the public's help in locating two teenagers reported missing in separate cases.

One of the missing youths is Istahil Ahmed, who is 14. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 153 pounds. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt and white sneakers. She was last seen on Franklin Street.

The other missing teenager is Sincere Vines, 13. He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and black and tan Adidas sneakers. He was last seen on Bailey Avenue.

There is no connection between the two cases.

Police asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of either teen to call 911 immediately.

– Maki Becker