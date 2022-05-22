Buffalo Police ask for help in finding missing teen

Buffalo Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jalia Marrero, 18, who was last seen about two weeks ago in Buffalo, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

She is described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing about 125 pounds. Police said she has brown eyes, short black hair which sometimes is worn in braids, and multiple tattoos.

Police said it is not known what she was wearing when she went missing May 8 or 9, but she prefers to wear jeans and crop tops. Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911.

