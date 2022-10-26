 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Police ask for help in finding a missing woman

Buffalo Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 46-year-old woman.

Marie Chostel

Marie Chostel

Marie Chostel, who also goes by Marie Jean-Baptiste, was last seen in the 100 block of High Street in Buffalo, driving a silver 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV with a Florida license plate.

Police described her as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and a shaved head. They noted that she sometimes wears wigs and was last seen in a gray coat and multi-colored headwear.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

