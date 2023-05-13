An arrest has been made in a shooting two weeks ago in the 200 block of Grider Street, Buffalo Police announced.

Anson Spates, 35, of Buffalo, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, a Class A felony; first-degree assault, a Class B felony; and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony. He is jailed in the Erie County Holding Center.

The shooting, which took place about 11:30 a.m. April 30, sent a 45-year-old man by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

In addition, Spates was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A felony. Police said the drug count stemmed from an investigation into Spates after he reportedly was found with 257 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop.