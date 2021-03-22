 Skip to main content
Buffalo Police: 22-year-old man struck by gunfire Sunday in critical condition
Buffalo Police: 22-year-old man struck by gunfire Sunday in critical condition

A 22-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Main Street, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said that the shooting victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center by civilian vehicle. He was initially listed in critical condition.

According to detectives, the shooting appears to have been targeted, DeGeorge said.

Police were asking anyone with information about the incident to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip call line at 847-2255. 

