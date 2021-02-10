Buffalo polar bear killed while mating at Detroit zoo

A female polar bear from the Buffalo Zoo was killed Monday by a male while attempting to breed at the Detroit Zoo.

Anana, 20, the mother of Luna, was on loan to the Detroit Zoo since January 2020.

"It's always a surprise when something like this happens," said Lisa Smith, the general curator at the Buffalo Zoo. "However, these are dangerous carnivores and sometimes breeding can get rough, and sometimes it can turn aggressive.

"It's something every polar bear facility plans for and I have no doubt Detroit was planning for any possibility that could have happened," she said.

Anana was killed by Nuka, 16, on loan from a zoo in Denver.

"Anana was very loved by the staff here," Smith said. "We've followed her travels as she went to Cincinnati and then Detroit and will be very missed."

