Buffalo Place plans for summer concerts at Fountain Plaza

It's late January, and the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging, but one of downtown's biggest promoters is starting to think ahead to summer – with hope.

Officials at Buffalo Place, the downtown business improvement district, are beginning to plan their annual summer concert series at Fountain Plaza, on the chance that they will be able to go forward with it even if the pandemic is not yet over.

The musical events are among the most popular draws for downtown Buffalo, bringing together city residents and suburbanites for eight straight Thursday evenings, and the nonprofit organization wants to be able to bring it back after having to cancel it last year.

Tentatively, the proposed series would run from June 10 through July 29.

Buffalo Place Executive Director Michael Schmand said it's "too far out" to know how the concerts would be staged and set up, including whether it would be necessary to have socially distanced tables of four on the plaza, similar to what was used by restaurants on Chippewa Street recently during the Buffalo Bills' playoff run.