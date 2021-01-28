Buffalo Place plans for summer concerts at Fountain Plaza

It's late January, and the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging, but one of downtown's biggest promoters is starting to think ahead to summer – with hope.
Officials at Buffalo Place, the downtown business improvement district, are beginning to plan their annual summer concert series at Fountain Plaza, on the chance that they will be able to go forward with it even if the pandemic is not yet over.
The musical events are among the most popular draws for downtown Buffalo, bringing together city residents and suburbanites for eight straight Thursday evenings, and the nonprofit organization wants to be able to bring it back after having to cancel it last year.
Tentatively, the proposed series would run from June 10 through July 29.
Buffalo Place Executive Director Michael Schmand said it's "too far out" to know how the concerts would be staged and set up, including whether it would be necessary to have socially distanced tables of four on the plaza, similar to what was used by restaurants on Chippewa Street recently during the Buffalo Bills' playoff run.
"We do have quite a bit of space down at Fountain Plaza. It does lend itself to great special events," he said. "That would be something we’d have to look at as we get closer to it. If you throw a party, it would be a shame if nobody shows up."
But officials said it would be beneficial for the city and for cooped-up residents.
“There will be people who will have been gone for a year who will be surprised to see the significant changes in our downtown,” said Buffalo Place Chairman Keith Belanger. “There’s a lot of things that have changed in the last 12 months that have perhaps gone unnoticed.”
Buffalo Place marketing manager Jackie Jonmaire said the group has not yet secured the performers for the 2021 Thursday & Main series, but "we believe our relationship with the local music community would permit us to compile a lineup in a quick fashion" if they are able to move ahead.
Buffalo Place also has to obtain permits from the city and the State Liquor Authority, for alcohol sales, but Jonmaire said the organization does not expect that to be difficult, given past experience.
Officials are also working on sponsorship of the series, which in 2019 was led by M&T Bank Corp., along with Try-It Distributing, Crowley Webb, Fat Bob's Smokehouse, Frankie Primo's +39 and Soho Burger Bar.