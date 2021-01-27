Buffalo Place gets one-year extension for New York Main Street projects

The state has given a one-year extension for seven renovation and facade-improvement projects in downtown Buffalo to finish work under grants they received through the New York Main Street program.

Fourteen projects were approved and funded under the last round of the state program, designed to encourage building owners along urban Main Street corridors to invest in their properties and redevelop their space. The work was supposed to be completed by year-end or the funds would be lost.

But the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic – with the initial construction shutdown, ongoing restrictions, and lingering health concerns – hampered half of the building owners from finishing on time. Only five were completed, with another two halfway done. So Buffalo Place – the downtown business improvement organization that administers the grant locally – sought and obtained a 12-month reprieve.

Meanwhile, a separate $300,000 Buffalo Main Street Initiative grant – under the Better Buffalo Fund component of the Buffalo Billion program – is getting started. The additional money will be available for similar projects on Main from Mohawk to Seneca streets. An informational meeting for property owners will be held Feb. 23.

In all, Buffalo Place has administered $1.8 million in Main Street improvement grants for businesses and property owners, with 28 completed projects, nine pending, and potentially seven more.

