Buffalo PBA view of city's police plan: 'Difficult to pinpoint just one of the many flaws'

Evans also took aim at part of the plan that referred to citizens across the country and in Buffalo protesting the “deaths of people of color at the hands of police officers.”

“As rising crime rates in the city of Buffalo indicate, the killing and injuring of Black and other people of color in the city of Buffalo is being done against each other – not by Buffalo police officers,” he said.

The city’s plan comes in response to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order requiring local governments to improve their police departments in the wake of the George Floyd protests last year. After public review, the document will be submitted to Cuomo by April 1.

The report calls for a stronger Commission on Citizens’ Rights and Community Relations to foster better relations between the police and residents.

Recommendations also include steps the city has already taken as part of Brown's Buffalo Reform Agenda since last year's protests. Those steps include requiring police officers to intercede if another officer uses excessive force; additional police officer training in de-escalation tactics; limited use of “no-knock” search warrants; the banning of chokeholds; the formation of a behavioral health team; and ending the practice of detained arrests for low-level offenses.