Buffalo pastor spent Christmas aboard city fireboat after blizzard damaged rectory

  • Updated
Fr Paul Seil

Fr. Paul Seil gives his homily during the mass mob at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church in Buffalo's Old First Ward Sunday, December 12, 2021.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A historic church in Buffalo’s First Ward will be closed this weekend due to blizzard damage, according to the pastor, who had to seek emergency shelter Christmas Eve and most of Christmas day aboard the Edward M. Cotter fireboat.

Saturday and Sunday Masses for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church will be held in the Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St., Pastor Paul D. Seil told The Buffalo News on Friday.

“The boiler in our church was damaged by the storm and will be closed for repairs this weekend. Our rectory will be closed for about three months,” Seil said. “It’s not currently habitable due to pipes that burst, spewing water all over the building.”

The church, built in 1900, is on O’Connell Street.

Seil, 67, who also serves as chaplain for the Buffalo Fire Department, said he had a harrowing experience on Christmas Eve, when his rectory lost power and several pipes burst.

“I was freezing and had to leave the rectory. The engineer for the fireboat, Jack Kelleher, said he would pick me up at a location a few blocks from our rectory,” Seil said. “I tried to walk to the pickup location, but the snow was blowing like crazy. I felt like my hands were getting frostbitten and I turned back toward the rectory. But a guy on a snowmobile came by, picked me up and helped me get to the fireboat.”

Seil said he and Kelleher spent the night aboard the fireboat, which had heat and electrical power, “drinking coffee and eating kielbasa for dinner.”

“It was a unique Christmas,” Seil said. “On Christmas morning, I said Mass, just for the two of us. At the end of Mass, he and I sang ‘Silent Night.’ ”

Seil said he is staying at a church rectory in South Buffalo until his rectory is repaired.

The #BNDrone shows you the massive scale of a snow dump on Bradley Street near SUNY Buffalo State, one of several used by the city to store the snow that is removed from streets by crews working around the clock to clean up after the Blizzard of 2022.
