GO Buffalo Niagara made the most on Thursday by laying down green turf in two parking spots along Niagara Square.

"Let's Grow Metro" signs welcomed pedestrians to the pop-up park with sun chairs, coffee table books and a hammock.

Music blared as confused onlookers whizzed by in cars, trucks and SUVs.

"This shows what an 8-by-20 parking space can be," GO Buffalo Niagara Program Manager Christine Krolewicz said as she helped colleagues commemorate Parking Day, celebrated globally each Sept. 15 by turning parking spaces into social gathering spots to advocate for safer, greener and more equitable streets for everyone.

The goal was to bring like-minded people together and draw in others curious about learning different ways to get around their communities, either by carpooling, using public transportation or biking, Krolewicz said. GObike Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority also helped with the event.

Jen Mulhern of Jenuine Cello strummed The Beatles' "Let It Be" as lunchtime rolled in and people stopped to see what the buzz was about at Niagara and Franklin streets. Some posed with props in front of photo booth. Others enjoyed food truck meals while humming along.

Michele Mirabella, a resident of the Elmwood Village, was among the many cyclists who rolled into the space on their bikes.

Mirabella also was a part of last year's celebration at Grant Street, and talked about the need to make streets and roads more accessible to the general public. Not everyone can afford a car, she said, and events like this remind motorists to be more mindful of sharing roads.

Almost 30% of people in Buffalo have no access to a motor vehicle and rely on alternative transportation, including cycling and public transit for their daily commute.

Krolewicz has biked for almost five years now. Even winters do not deter her.

It is a conscious choice, she said, one that reduces her carbon footprint.

Sadie Kratt, the transportation planner at the NFTA, operated a booth in the pop-up park. She said such events give commuters an opportunity to interact with people like her and get a better understanding about bus and Metro rail routes. When hearing complaints about irregular bus schedules, Kratt said those would go away if more people avail themselves of public transportation.

Transit in Buffalo is too often left for people with no other options, said Justin Booth, executive director with GObike Buffalo. A biker for more than 25 years, Booth told The Buffalo News that the goal of such collaborative events with the NFTA is to spread awareness among the public and "make public transportation a mode of choice and not a mode of last resort."

At the event, GO Buffalo Niagara distributed flyers introducing the BCAR Carpool permit program that helps users get access to priority parking, free parking and more. Other initiatives, including Guaranteed Ride Home and Commuter Rewards, are incentives to encourage people to use public transportation by incentivizing with free rides, commuter rewards and more.

GO Buffalo Niagara has funding for these and other programs at gobuffaloniagara.org, Krolewicz said, but about 75% of the opportunities remain underused. She hopes events such as the one Thursday might help spread more awareness.