Buffalo parents file class-action lawsuit against city over lack of fluoride in water

Parents who live in the city of Buffalo have filed a class-action lawsuit against the city and Mayor Byron W. Brown over the recent disclosure that Buffalo leaders quietly stopped adding fluoride to its water system 7½ years ago.

"Buffalo's residents and community leaders were completely in the dark about (the city's) actions until recent bombshell media reports sparking fury in the community," the lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court states, referring to The Buffalo News' first story on the issue published earlier this month.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of three East Side residents, says the lack of fluoridation in city water violates the new "Green Amendment" to the state constitution, which was approved by voters in 2021 and guarantees "a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.”

It seeks the immediate return of fluoride to Buffalo's drinking water; the opening of free dental clinics throughout the city for residents who have developed tooth decay from the lack of fluoride; and $160 million in damages for the roughly 250,000 city residents who have been without fluoride since June 2015.

"I think the prevailing emotion from each my clients has been shock," said attorney Robert M. Corp, who filed the lawsuit. "Each of them have young children and they were stunned to learn that the city, without providing any sort of notice that anyone ever saw, stopped that (fluoridation) on their own."

Brown spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge said in a text message, "The city does not comment on pending litigation."

Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water system in June 2015, according to the Buffalo Water Board's annual water quality report for that year. Fluoridation was expected to be restored sometime after March 2016, the report stated. The next year, that estimate was pushed back to December 2017, before being extended to 2018 and 2019.

Starting in 2019, Buffalo Water stopped giving a time estimate in its annual reports. Instead it stated that its water has not contained added fluoride since 2015 and "we do not expect fluoride addition to be restored until completion of various capital projects."

Brown on Friday took responsibility for the city's failure to add fluoride to its water system for the last 7½ years.

"The buck ultimately stops with me," Brown told reporters in his City Hall office. "Like others, I was not immediately notified, but I should have been, and we should have put the information out to the community. No excuse for it." Buffalo Water Board Chairman Oluwole A. McFoy previously told The Buffalo News the city was in the process of upgrading an outdated fluoride system when the lead water crisis in Flint, Mich., caused the water board to pause in 2016 and study whether the new type of fluoride system would have a corrosive effect on Buffalo's many lead pipes. He said studies done in conjunction with the University at Buffalo showed the system is safe and the city will begin adding fluoride to its water again sometime this year.

McFoy said the Water Board mailed the city's annual water quality report containing the fluoride stoppage news to residents until 2018, when it began sending a mailer directing residents to read the water quality report online on its website. The fluoridation change was not listed prominently in that online report, either.

Buffalo Common Councilor Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said that disclosure was unlikely to get the attention of city residents.

"I absolutely do not think that’s sufficient," Wyatt said. "Unfortunately, in our world, businesses and organizations think that just because I put it in writing, it’s OK. You put it in writing but you don’t tell anyone. That shouldn’t have been done without any community input. That’s just kind of ridiculous."

Council Member David A. Rivera on Jan. 18 sent a letter to McFoy inviting him to speak at a meeting of the Council's Community Development Committee at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at City Hall.

This is a developing news story. Check back later for updates.