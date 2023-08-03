The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one step closer to creating a new wetland ecosystem in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.

Construction on a stone breakwater in the abandoned shipping slip adjacent to Wilkeson Pointe is scheduled to begin in the fall and should be completed by November, the Corps announced last week.

“This is just the first visible step of a project that will revive the natural aquatic habitat on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor,” Lt. Col. Colby Krug, commander of the Corps’ Buffalo District, said in a statement. “I hope all fellow Buffalonians and visitors to the waterfront will join us in envisioning the positive impact this project will have on generations of people, plants and wildlife.”

The Corps awarded the breakwater’s $5.3 million contract to Ryba Marine Construction Co., a Michigan-based marine construction firm.

The whole wetland creation project, including the breakwater, is expected to cost $14.8 million, with funding from the Corps, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The new wetland will help reverse nearly a century of environmental degradation, according to Avery Schneider, a spokesperson for the Corps’ Buffalo District.

“When we look at the Great Lakes and a lot of the coastlines around the region, including Buffalo’s, there have been decades of industrialization along the water,” Schneider said. “Creating these new wetlands is going to help that and the broader ecosystem, not just on Buffalo’s waterfront, but across the Great Lakes (by) bringing fish species, bird species back to the area.”

The breakwater – made of bedding, underlayer and armor stone – will span the mouth of the slip. Most of it will protrude about 8 feet above the lake’s water level, but a small portion of the breakwater on the slip’s northern edge will peak below the surface to maintain the wetland’s connection to Lake Erie.

The Wilkeson Point kayak launch will be closed during active construction, but will remain open in the long term, Schneider said.

Once the breakwater is complete, the Army Corps of Engineers will fill the slip with about 285,000 cubic yards of sediment dredged from the bottom of Buffalo River over the course of six years, which the Corps does every other year to keep the river navigable.

The Corps will reuse the sediment by pouring it into the slip. Small amounts of sediment are pumped in over time, giving it time to settle into a solid mass.

It is a technique the Corps developed to turn a manmade pond on the north end of Unity Island into a similar wetland with 56,000 cubic yards of sediment in 2018. Now, Schneider says the Corps is ready to try it on a larger scale.

“When you go to Unity Island now, you see the finished result of what was, essentially, a first-of-its-kind experiment on the Great Lakes. Completing that showed us that we could take sediment from the Buffalo River, because that’s what was used at Unity Island, as well,” Schneider said. “For the Buffalo region, this is a next step up into what can be for creating wetland ecosystems.”

Once the slip is filled with sediment, ecologists and contractors will add gravel beds, rock piles, logs and plant species to give the wetland “complexity and structure.” The wetland will naturally attract migratory birds and aquatic species, Schneider said.

The project will take 10 years, but Schneider says the benefits are worth the time and effort.

“Ten years certainly can sound like a long time,” Schneider said. “But it’s important to remember that the benefit of this project is going to go well beyond 10 years – we’re talking decades into the future, not only for the plants and wildlife, but also for the people who are going to get to enjoy the Outer Harbor.”