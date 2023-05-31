Fourteen locations in Buffalo will be available as cooling centers for residents without air conditioning during the near-record heat forecast for Thursday and Friday, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Wednesday.
Cooling centers and their hours of operation include:
Arlene Mychajliw Community Center, 82 Harrison St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Rees St., 2 to 10 p.m.
Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dorothy J. Collier Community Center, 118 E. Utica St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St., 2 to 10:00 p.m.
Lincoln Fieldhouse, 10 Quincy St., 2 to 10 p.m.
Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Peter Machnica Community Center, 1799 Clinton St., 2 to 10 p.m.
Richmond-Summer Senior Center, 337 Summer St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seneca-Babcock Community Center, 1168 Seneca St., 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
William-Emslie YMCA Senior Center, 585 William St., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.