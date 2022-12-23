Buffalo officials react to snowstorm: 'Fury right out of the gate'

Byron W. Brown has seen plenty of snowstorms during his 17 years as Buffalo’s mayor.

But the one bearing down on Western New York this weekend may turn out to be the worst of them all.

“We haven’t really seen a storm exactly like this,” Brown said at a virtual news conference Friday morning. “We’ve seen storms during my tenure that have been pretty severe. This one is a little different. This is a very dangerous storm with a combination of elements that we’re seeing right now.”

Brown said that he imposed a driving ban Friday morning before the worst of the storm had struck. He cited high winds, blizzard conditions and blowing and drifting snow as reasons for the ban.

“The storm has hit with some fury right out of the gate,” said Nate Marton, Buffalo’s commissioner of public works.

Marton said the wind and blowing snow has caused “extreme visibility issues” that were compounded by a flash freeze and a 20-degree drop in temperatures in just two hours, starting around 8 a.m.

“Visibility, when I was down here at City Hall, was almost down to zero, at times,” Marton said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Nine-foot-high waves were crashing off Lake Erie, he added, and flooding was expected to occur at Canalside and other parts of Buffalo’s waterfront.

Street lights were out and light posts had been knocked over in some parts of the city, Marton said, but plow drivers were still on the roads clearing snow as of 11 a.m. It was unclear, though, whether the city would eventually need to pull its own drivers off the roads.

“That’s really going to be dependent on the weather conditions,” Marton said.

Brown and Marton urged Buffalo drivers to adhere to the driving ban. The city has two warning shelters open, but Brown said staying with neighbors may be a better option given the road conditions.

“If neighbors and family close by can help out, that would probably be a better option, given the conditions we’re seeing outside by now,” Brown said.

Marton said the city’s GPS plow tracking website – which malfunctioned soon after its debut in last month’s lake effect storm – is once again up and running.

“We have been improving since the last storm,” Marton said. “That system is active and operational.”

Brown’s main message to residents? Stay inside and don’t drive around.

“People should not be driving,” Brown said. “They should not be on the roads. If you get caught in white-out conditions and get caught off the road, you could be waiting some time for someone to rescue you, because this is also a dangerous time for emergency responders.”