Buffalo nursing home no longer has biggest Covid-19 fine in New York

The GreenField fine, levied over a Sept. 30 inspection, involved a discrepancy on testing for Covid-19 involving temporary nursing home workers provided through an employment agency, according to Christopher E. Koenig, chief executive officer of the GreenFields Continuing Care Community.

“Traditionally agencies hold their own information on their staff and that information was different from what we had,” Koenig said. “Now we are essentially doing all of the testing on agency staff we hire. By doing this, we don’t have to rely on the agency.”

Brothers of Mercy nursing home fined $6,000 for Covid-19 violation Brothers of Mercy residents were not separated by 6 feet at a table where two of the individuals were working on a puzzle during an infection control review, according to an inspector.

The Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center fine stemmed from a June 25 inspection that cited the facility for failing to properly screen workers and other individuals for the coronavirus when they entered the nursing home.

A state health inspector reported that a receptionist was doing temperature checks on individuals but not screening them for respiratory illnesses by asking questions.

The inspection report, in part, quoted the receptionist: “We were asking questions in the beginning, but we don't anymore because if they (staff) aren't feeling well they (staff) would tell us.”

Corrective actions were taken to make sure a full screening for Covid-19 symptoms was put in place, according to the Health Department.