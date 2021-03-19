Buffalo nursing home hit with second-highest federal fine in N.Y. for Covid-19 violations

+2 Some Covid-19 restrictions remain on nursing home visits under new guidelines Families are upset that they still aren't allowed to have contact visits with relatives in nursing homes.

In another instance involving a housekeeper, the inspection report stated that the worker failed to perform proper hand hygiene and change into a fresh pair of gloves after mopping the room of a resident infected with the virus. The report stated:

“While wearing the same gloves…the housekeeper wiped down the hallway handrails and exterior doorknobs of rooms 407, 408, 409, 410, 411, 412, 413, and 414 … .”

Using the same mop and pail of water, the housekeeper, according to the report, “entered a non-Covid-19 room and mopped the floor using the same mop and water that was used for the Covid-19 positive room.”

In re-training employees on correct infection control practices, Jacomowitz said that the actions of the housekeeper and certified nursing assistant were used “as an example to the staff on what not to do.”

OSHA investigates Covid-19 death of Buffalo man who worked at two nursing homes Adrienne K. Johnson, 60, a full-time cook at Williamsville Suburban and part-time kitchen worker at Terrace View Long Term Care, died Dec. 20, four days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 200-bed Buffalo Center, which has an overall one-star rating by CMS, has had 18 residents die of Covid-19 in the facility. Seven other Covid-19 positive residents were transferred to a hospital or another facility where they died of the virus, according to the most recent state Health Department statistics.

Jacomowitz said that, to date, 163 residents and 17 staff members have recovered from Covid-19 at the Buffalo Center.

The Buffalo Center and Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, another one-star rated nursing home in Buffalo, are operated by Centers Health Care, which is based in New York City.

