Buffalo nursing home fined $24K for sexual assaults on two residents with dementia

The aide assigned to monitor the occasionally violent resident told a state official that she was in the bathroom when the assault occurred. "CNA #1 stated she knew she should not have left the resident alone and normally she would tell another staff member before leaving for the bathroom," the state inspector wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Terrace View has taken steps to improve its practices since the two incidents, a spokesman said Wednesday, in addition to firing one supervisor who was involved and putting another supervisor on unpaid administrative leave.

"ECMC takes the care and safety of our Terrace View residents very seriously," said Peter Cutler, vice president of communications at Erie County Medical Center, a public benefit corporation that owns the 380-bed nursing home. "These incidents occurred in March, and since that time, we have taken corrective action and consulted with outside expertise to enhance practices and supervision."

Terrace View hired a consultant to implement a plan of correction that included mandatory in-service training for every member of the nursing staff on preventing resident abuse, shift routines and reporting resident abuse.

Cutler said ECMC did not dispute the Health Department's findings and it has paid the fines.