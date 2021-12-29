Buffalo nursing home fined $18,000 for numerous violations in providing care

Fed up with the lack of privacy, the resident refused to further participate in the virtual sessions, the report stated. A staff member, according to the report, said the resident had been offered a private room but refused to make use of it.

Jacomowitz said the staff has since been re-educated on regulations pertaining to remote “Tele-Health” sessions.

In an incident involving injuries to a resident described as prone to falling, the Health Department inspection cited failure by the staff to carry out safety precautions required in the resident’s care plan.

At 2:45 a.m. May 18, “Resident #90” was found out of bed and on the floor with bruises to the left eye and forehead, according to the report. The left side of the individual’s bed should have been placed against a wall and on the opposite side, a safety mat should have been installed on the floor.

The mat was subsequently found inside the resident’s closet, the report stated.

On July 14 and again on July 16, the report stated, ”Resident #90” was sleeping on a bed in the center of the room and “there were no floor mats in place next to the bed as per the resident’s care plan.”