Buffalo Niagara YMCA to buy Elmwood Avenue site for $2.4 million

The Buffalo Niagara YMCA announced Tuesday it will purchase a seven-acre parcel on Elmwood Avenue to house a new YMCA for North Buffalo and Town of Tonawanda area residents.

Uniland Development agreed to sell the vacant land at 1984 Elmwood Ave. in North Buffalo for $2.4 million, said Geoffrey Falkner, vice president of strategy and marketing for the YMCA.

The planned facility would replace cramped brick buildings on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo and Belmont Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda -- built in 1927 and 1962, respectively -- that house two of the older YMCAs in the region.

Both branches offer adequate children's play areas, swimming pools, gyms, workout rooms and locker rooms -- but all fall short of modern standards, according to YMCA officials.

“After much consideration, we believe this location is the best fit for a new YMCA facility,” said John Ehrbar, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara YMCA in a statement Tuesday.

“We look forward to constructing a modern YMCA that will allow us to widen our impact and better meet the needs and interests of children, active older adults, and families in North Buffalo and neighboring communities,” Ehrbar added.