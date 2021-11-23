Buffalo Niagara YMCA to buy Elmwood Avenue site for $2.4 million

The Buffalo Niagara YMCA announced Tuesday it will purchase a seven-acre parcel on Elmwood Avenue to house a new YMCA for North Buffalo and Town of Tonawanda area residents.
Uniland Development agreed to sell the vacant land at 1984 Elmwood Ave. in North Buffalo for $2.4 million, said Geoffrey Falkner, vice president of strategy and marketing for the YMCA.
The planned facility would replace cramped brick buildings on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo and Belmont Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda -- built in 1927 and 1962, respectively -- that house two of the older YMCAs in the region.
Both branches offer adequate children's play areas, swimming pools, gyms, workout rooms and locker rooms -- but all fall short of modern standards, according to YMCA officials.
“After much consideration, we believe this location is the best fit for a new YMCA facility,” said John Ehrbar, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara YMCA in a statement Tuesday.
“We look forward to constructing a modern YMCA that will allow us to widen our impact and better meet the needs and interests of children, active older adults, and families in North Buffalo and neighboring communities,” Ehrbar added.
Falkner told The News the proposed new branch is projected to be between 60,000 and 65,000 square feet, he added.
"Covid and supply issues and production and material costs have kind of thrown all those types of estimates to the side, but we're looking at a really rough initial estimate of somewhere around $25 million for the project," said Falkner.
He said the YMCA will rely on public and community support to pay for the project. A majority of the funds will be raised by launching a capital campaign. Other funds will be raised through the sale of other YMCA properties. Falkner said the project is eligible for state and federal tax programs, and that the site is also a Brownfield site.
The Delaware Family Y is the longtime starting spot of the Thanksgiving Day road race known as the Turkey Trot. The Ken-Ton Y opened just as the town's population was experiencing the post-war baby boom.
Those two buildings, combined, are smaller than the facility in the Town of Lockport.
Ken-Ton, the larger of the two branches, has about 2,700 members. Delaware has about 1,600 members.