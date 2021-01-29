Buffalo Niagara will be different after Covid. Are we ready to turn change into opportunity?

Those often are the type of jobs that can be done anywhere. And with more work going remote – and possibly staying that way – that’s an opportunity if the region can offer enough to convince those sought-after workers to do their remote work from here, taking advantage of Buffalo Niagara’s cheaper housing and lower costs than expensive places like Silicon Valley and Seattle. That could be a huge selling point.

Financial services, long a strength of the local economy, should continue to thrive. If the pandemic spurs a long-term exodus from big cities, that could be an opportunity for less expensive mid-sized regions like Buffalo Niagara.

That’s already turned the region into a center for back-office financial services work, and the post-pandemic economy may only accelerate that. Whether the region can capitalize on that will depend on the business school graduates churned out by local colleges and the ability of those financial services firms to offer jobs that are attractive and lucrative enough to keep them here or, even better, lure others from outside the region.

“I think the one place that may very well lead us is the financial sector, with M&T Bank and some of those folks bringing back jobs from other parts of the country,” said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State economist.