Buffalo Niagara will be different after Covid-19. Are we ready to turn change into opportunity?

Recovery timeline?

The path that the recovery takes will largely depend on what happens with the pandemic.

Unemployment is up to 7.5% after dipping to 4.7% at this time last year, and local economists think it is really closer to 9%.

“Will we come back like a normal recession, where we would slowly start to come back, and then slowly pick up the pace and surpass where we’ve been?” Floss wondered.

That would be the optimistic scenario, because it would put the Buffalo Niagara economy on a well-trodden path where business gradually rebounds and steadily improves. Control the pandemic. Lift the restrictions on businesses and activities that require people to gather. Get life back to normal.

The worst-case scenario, however, is one where Covid-19 continues to mutate in ways that limit the effectiveness of the vaccines or keep caseloads from declining to a manageable level.

That would require the Covid-19 restrictions to remain in place in some form. Maybe not constantly, but maybe on an on-again, off-again basis, not unlike what local restaurants have endured with constantly changing rules that closed indoor dining, opened it back up again, then closed it back down and only recently allowed it to resume.