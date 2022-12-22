Buffalo Niagara makes plans to shut down as blizzard encroaches

With a major blizzard expected to hit the region Friday morning, Western New York on Thursday began plans to hunker down.

Schools started announcing closure plans for Friday, with Buffalo Public Schools, Williamsville, Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda, Maryvale and West Seneca among the school districts canceling classes on Friday. Other schools are expected to follow.

The winter weather also forced the postponement of the Buffalo Sabres game Friday night.

Many stores and offices are likely to be closed Friday and Saturday.

In anticipation of the storm, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has announced a series of changes and closings for Friday. There will be no garbage and recycling pickup in the city on Friday, and residents are asked not to put their totes out Thursday evening. Pickup will be on Monday. All other pickups next week will be delayed a day, through Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

All four of the city's waterfront parks – Broderick Park, Bird Island Pier, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park (LaSalle Park) and Erie Basin Marina – will close beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

The city's two indoor pools, Cazenovia and Lovejoy, also will be closed Friday.

Brown reminded city residents to sign up for BUFFALERT to stay informed of emergencies by texting their ZIP code to 38276.

Also, City Hall will be closed Friday.

Erie County offices will be closed but workers should report remotely.

Amherst announced that garbage pickup would be canceled on Friday and that all government buildings would be closed on Friday as well.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher issued a message to Catholics in the Diocese of Buffalo on Wednesday advising them to check with their parishes before venturing out to Mass during the holiday weekend storm.

Also, a ban on all empty and tandem tractor trailers was announced, effected 6 a.m. Friday on I-190 from Buffalo Avenue to Witmer, the Skyway, all of I-990, all of I-290, Route 33 from Oak to Genesee Street, all of Route 400 and Route 219 from the Thruway to Peters Road.