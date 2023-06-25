Two new custom license plates with Buffalo Niagara themes are now available from the State Department of Motor Vehicles.

DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder unveiled the designs – a Western New York regional plate depicting Niagara Falls and a fresh version of the Buffalo Bills plate – at a press conference Friday in Niagara Falls State Park.

The agency offers motorists more than 200 custom plates celebrating veterans and branches of the armed forces, professions, causes and sports teams. The Western New York plate is one of 10 designs being introduced for various regions across the state.

To see images of the plates, place orders and find other information, visit dmv.ny.gov/plates.

- Dale Anderson