Buffalo Niagara jobless rate rises to 7.5% as orange zone limits take a toll

The Buffalo Niagara jobless rate jumped to 7.5% in December as the state-imposed orange zone restrictions led to a new wave of job losses at restaurants and other businesses facing limits on their operations.
The December spike pushed unemployment across the region to its highest level since August, when the jobless rate topped 10%, according to data released by the State Labor Department Tuesday.
The local unemployment rate had been below 7% every month since September, reaching a low of 5.9% during November.
The jump in joblessness coincides with a two-month decline in the number of jobs across the region. Since the end of October, the region has lost roughly 6,000 jobs according to a separate set of data compiled by the Labor Department.
Those job losses, centered mainly at bars and restaurants that were forced to stop offering indoor dining in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, have since started to be reversed after the indoor dining ban was lifted earlier this month.
But the December unemployment report showed that the orange zone restrictions sent a new wave of job cuts through the local economy, effectively ending a rebound in employment that had restored about three-quarters of the jobs that had been lost during the first month of the pandemic.
The latest report showed that 4,100 fewer workers held jobs across the Buffalo Niagara region in December than during November. That coincides with the roughly 3,000 jobs that were lost at food and drinking establishments during December.
The number of people holding jobs across Erie and Niagara counties is more than 22,000 below the level of December 2019 and is the lowest since June, the Labor Department reported.
At the same time, the number of people who said they didn't have a job and were actively looking for one soared by nearly 30%, topping 40,000 for the first time since August. The spike in December joblessness added nearly 9,000 people to the ranks of the unemployed.
The 7.5% unemployment rate across the Buffalo Niagara region was the highest of any of the 14 state's major metropolitan areas outside of New York City, where the jobless rate was 11%. None of the other major metro areas across the state had an unemployment rate above 7%.