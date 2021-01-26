Buffalo Niagara jobless rate rises to 7.5% as orange zone limits take a toll

The Buffalo Niagara jobless rate jumped to 7.5% in December as the state-imposed orange zone restrictions led to a new wave of job losses at restaurants and other businesses facing limits on their operations.

The December spike pushed unemployment across the region to its highest level since August, when the jobless rate topped 10%, according to data released by the State Labor Department Tuesday.

The local unemployment rate had been below 7% every month since September, reaching a low of 5.9% during November.

The jump in joblessness coincides with a two-month decline in the number of jobs across the region. Since the end of October, the region has lost roughly 6,000 jobs according to a separate set of data compiled by the Labor Department.

Those job losses, centered mainly at bars and restaurants that were forced to stop offering indoor dining in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, have since started to be reversed after the indoor dining ban was lifted earlier this month.

But the December unemployment report showed that the orange zone restrictions sent a new wave of job cuts through the local economy, effectively ending a rebound in employment that had restored about three-quarters of the jobs that had been lost during the first month of the pandemic.