Construction on the runway at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport has wrapped up for the year and flight patterns will be returning to normal.

The airport's main runway reopened on Friday after being closed since May 8, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which operates the airport.

The runway was closed for the summer while crews worked on repaving about half of the 8,800-foot runway. The project will resume in fall 2024 with construction on the southwest end of the runway, according to the NFTA. Taxiway construction will begin in the summer of 2025.

Construction at Buffalo Niagara International Airport causes flight pattern, noise changes Instead of planes flying in and out from the northeast and southwest over the Cheektowaga and Clarence areas, they are now flying northwest to southeast over Amherst, Williamsville, Depew and Lancaster.

According to the NFTA, these renovations are integral to "maintaining industry safety standards and part of planned preventative maintenance."

During the construction, planes had to take off and land on the airport's smaller, backup runway. However, at times, both runways had to be closed to accommodate the construction, essentially shutting down the airport overnight.

Residents should soon notice planes flying in and out from the northeast and southwest over the Cheektowaga and Clarence areas. During construction, they were flying northwest to southeast over Amherst, Williamsville, Depew and Lancaster.