Buffalo Niagara International Airport reopening delayed until Tuesday morning

Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Sunday.
The airport, which closed Friday afternoon, was to be closed at least until 11 a.m. Monday, authorities said Saturday.
"High winds have caused snow drifts and low visibility at the airport over the holiday weekend," airport officials said on Twitter. "Our crews are working to ensure safe travel as soon as possible."
The Buffalo Airport will remain closed until Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.— Buffalo Airport (@BUFAirport) December 25, 2022
