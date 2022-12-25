 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buffalo Niagara International Airport reopening delayed until Tuesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The airport, which closed Friday afternoon, was to be closed at least until 11 a.m. Monday, authorities said Saturday.

"High winds have caused snow drifts and low visibility at the airport over the holiday weekend," airport officials said on Twitter. "Our crews are working to ensure safe travel as soon as possible."

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News