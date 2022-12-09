Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranks high in recent flight cancellations

If you traveled from Buffalo Niagara International Airport last summer, chances of airlines cancelling your flight were among the highest in the country.

A new survey issued by a company promoting travel insurance lists the Buffalo airport with the fourth-highest percentage of canceled flights (4.75%) from January through August, behind only LaGuardia International and Newark Liberty in the New York City area and Reagan National in Washington. That marked a significant increase from 2021, when Buffalo ranked far down the list at 37th.

The national shortage of pilots and other airline workers that plagued the industry earlier this year likely contributed to the problem, according to Brendan Fraser, search engine optimization manager for InsureMyTrip.com, a travel insurance comparison website that analyzed government statistics.

"Most airports saw an increase in the percentage of cancellations between 2022 and 2021," Fraser said. "Only eight airports saw their cancellation percentage drop."

The company noted eastern airports comprised the top 10 for cancellation percentage, but could not offer any definitive answers as to why. It reported 630 canceled flights out of 13,273 during the study period.

Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said even as a mid-sized airport, Buffalo joins the ranks of larger facilities like LaGuardia and Newark Liberty because airlines are more apt to cancel at an airport offering other options.

"It might be easier to cancel a flight to an airport like Buffalo so people can rebook," she said, "as opposed to an airport like Binghamton or Syracuse where there are fewer options. Buffalo has more choices than a smaller airport."

She also noted weather conditions last winter may have added to the new data.

"We had challenges last January, which was particularly difficult for all (northern) airports," she said.

Still, Tederous noted that passenger levels at Buffalo airport continue to improve following the drastic reductions stemming from the effects of Covid-19 restrictions.

"Little by little, they are getting up there to pre-Covid levels," she said.