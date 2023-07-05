More than 20 departing flights from Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga have been delayed Wednesday morning.
A Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokeswoman said an early morning power outage disrupted operations.
As of 7:40 a.m., the airport was running on backup power.
More than a half dozen arriving flights also have been delayed, according to the airport's website.
A "transformer issue" led to the outage, NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said in an email.
The airport is working with New York State Electric & Gas to resolve the problem, Tederous said.
Details on flight statuses can be found at the airport's website.
About 40 customers in Cheektowaga remained without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to National Grid and NYSEG.
