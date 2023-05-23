With the start of the summer travel season and air travel seeing a major surge, travelers who take flights out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga are being reminded of some basic rules.

Air travel has begun to surge after a two-and-a-half-year slump, with the Buffalo airport experiencing traffic that is nearly at 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Sneak peek: Airport nears completion of $80 million expansion, state-of-the art updates When the new areas open in late June, travelers will mostly notice the eased flow of foot traffic stemming from new passageways for arrivals that will direct them around the facility's far east and west ends to modern baggage carousels on the ground floor.

"The economy is doing very well now, so a lot more people are traveling," said Bart R. Johnson, who is director of the Transportation Security Administration for the 13 airports in upstate New York. "Individuals who have not traveled for an extended period of time need to be reminded about the rules."

Those basic rules include arriving at the airport at least two hours early, having a driver's license or passport available and making sure you are not attempting to travel with any prohibited items, Johnson said during a news conference at the airport Tuesday.

"Make sure that you start with an empty bag. We don't want you bringing anything into the checkpoint, into the sterile area, like a gun, a knife, brass knuckles, explosives," he said.

Over busy holiday weekend, Buffalo Niagara International Airport regains its 'vibe' Officials running Buffalo airport are beginning to sense a return to near-normal operations – especially this Easter/Passover weekend – after Covid-19 virtually shut down U.S. air travel.

So far this year, 23 handguns were seized from passengers at checkpoints in upstate New York airports, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

"And that's simply inexcusable that a person, a pistol permit holder, actually doesn't know where their weapon is, and they bring it to the checkpoint," Johnson said.

Following the rules, such as the one that prohibits bringing oversized containers of liquid through security, helps the TSA officers, whose job it is to keep passengers safe, Johnson said. When those preparing to fly don't follow the rules, it results in bag searches that jam up the lines passing through the airport checkpoints, he said.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranks high in recent flight cancellations If you traveled from Buffalo Niagara International Airport last summer, chances of airlines cancelling your flight were among the highest in the country.

All flight rules can be found on the app AskTSA.

"Face it: it costs a lot of money to travel. It takes a lot of planning and effort. You want to do things right," he said. "So factor in TSA and the screening process in that journey that you're going to be taking. And when you're there, make sure you know where your kids are and your bags are. As you're standing in line, try to get mentally prepared for what's going to happen when you get to the checkpoint because, if you do, it's pretty easy."

Lee Weitz, director of aviation for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said TSA officers across the country are screening more than 2 million people each day, a significant increase from last year.

"They're still aggressively trying to hire people to get up to near full staff, Weitz said.

"They're doing much better than they did coming out of Covid. There were some severe shortages right after we came out of Covid, but we're doing much better now, and we should have a good summer season," he added.