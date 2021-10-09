In the latest sign of a gradual return to normalcy, the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center will open its doors to the public on Sunday for the first time since March 2020 to welcome the Buffalo Bridal Show.

"We are super excited to be back," said Kristen DeBadts, general manager and head of marketing for Buffalo Wedding Magazine.

The magazine had to cancel six bridal shows since the last one held in January of last year, she said, but the number of people registered for Sunday's wedding expo demonstrates that people are ready for in-person meeting and planning.

Sunday's show is expected to draw roughly 1,800 people, including more than 600 couples. Several other large convention center events, attracting hundreds to thousands of people, are planned between now and year's end.

This reopening weekend is the latest marker on a long road of shrinking ambitions. Early last year, convention business backers had been giddy with excitement over initial plans for a new convention center. Soon after, the Covid-19 public health crisis struck New York. Convention center talk evaporated, and within weeks, the hulking downtown building was closed for business.

The months ahead don't reflect a booming business, by any stretch, but next year looks more promising. So far, 113 events are booked through 2022, said Patrick Kaler, chief executive officer for Visit Buffalo Niagara.

"It’s been slow going getting back into the groove," he said.

The convention center business is not expected to fully recover until 2024. In the meantime, local leaders are using the time to make ongoing and future upgrades to ensure that the current convention center remains an attractive place to do business.

"I’m very pleased they are making the financial commitment to the building, to do the necessary improvements that we hear from our customers and clients to keep them coming," Kaler said.

Where things stand

There are currently 25 events being hosted at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center through the end of this year, which are expected to draw more than 29,000 people, Kaler said.

Several high-profile events over the next two months include:

• The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, on Wednesday, drawing 600 people.

• The University at Buffalo Dental Alumni Association, which anticipates 2,500 people in early November.

• And most well-known, the World's Largest Disco on Nov. 27 – Thanksgiving weekend – which will open up the convention center to 7,000 fully vaccinated partiers.

+110 Memorable scenes from past World's Largest Discos Plenty of 1970s attire — like flashy pants, platform shoes and intensely bright clothing — are a staple of the World’s Largest Disco, which returns to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Whet your appetite with these funky and fun

Convention center staff have worked hard to stay in touch with past clients, especially those who were forced to cancel or defer previously planned events in Buffalo. And the center is attracting more in-state traffic than before.

"We’re seeing some really good numbers associated with in-state tourism," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

He pointed out that the Buffalo Auto Show, which typically draws 40,000 people, is also expected to return in February. The Buffalo Home Show is set for March.

"Those things are returning," Poloncarz said. "They all want to get back."

Kaler said his team has been careful about how they've communicated with past clients who have deferred events from the past year.

"We’re all about the relationship-building with our customers," he said. "They really appreciated that. On the early onset of the pandemic, we weren’t all, 'When are you coming? When can we reschedule?' It was more, 'How are you doing?' "

As a result, he said, many clients have rescheduled and rebooked in Buffalo as Covid-19 fears and restrictions have eased.

The convention center currently has 259 pieces of business on the books between now and 2024, with attendance pegged at 520,847 people. That translates into an economic impact of $73.5 million and more than 70,000 hotel room nights, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Safety planning

Events happening over the next few months won't look exactly like they did pre-pandemic.

Convention center visitors must adhere to new safety precautions, including mask-wearing requirements for anyone entering the building. Staff is also working with clients in other ways to ensure events can be executed safely.

The Buffalo Bridal Show, for instance, capped the number of vendors it's allowing on Sunday to 72, a dozen fewer than past years, to give people more room to spread out, said DeBadts. The show also instituted a timed entry system so the event doesn't get overcrowded.

Despite some nervousness about holding an in-person bridal show this month, she said, registration numbers are nearly at the same target level as they have been at prior fall shows.

The convention center has gained special cleaning accreditation proving that it meets specific disinfection and cleanliness standards.

"We are all about the health and safety of attendees," Kaler said. "That’s one of the big messages that we’re pushing out there."

Ongoing and future renovations

Millions of dollars in current and future investments are being made in the current facility to keep it competitive with other midlevel event destinations, now that plans for a new convention center are temporarily shelved.

+6 Study recommends new $441M convention center on Delaware Avenue Architects hired by Erie County to help select a site for a new Buffalo Niagara Convention Center have zeroed in on a block of Delaware Avenue just north of Statler City. The proposal would come with a big price tag: $441.7

The proposed new, $441.7 million convention center was expected to be one of the biggest news headlines of 2020. But the coronavirus health crisis wrecked those plans.

It will likely be quite some time before the county is well positioned to lobby the state for support for a new convention center, in light of the ongoing health crisis and new priorities, such as potential spending for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

"I can completely understand the financial situation that the state and the county are in," Kaler said. "This is a big-ticket item. I’m just pleased it’s not off the table. It’s just shoved to one end of the table for the time being."

While the convention center has been shut down, more than $1 million is being spent on lobby improvements designed to make the entryway more open and airy. That includes new wall coverings, flooring paint and lighting. That renovation project is still ongoing.

As part of the proposed 2022 budget, the county is earmarking another $1.25 million to replace the main lobby entrance doors, make ballroom improvements, upgrade hallway floor finishes and improve climate control systems for meeting rooms.

The convention center exterior is also getting a major boost. As previously reported in July, the county is spending $4.5 million to update the façade with steel cladding to transform its concrete bunker appearance into an updated and modern look. The funds are coming from American Rescue Plan stimulus money as part of Poloncarz's RENEW spending plan.

A broader take

The convention center is coming back to life at a time when the surrounding entertainment district is similarly undergoing revitalization.

The City of Buffalo is investing in new streetscape improvements to Franklin Street, where the convention center is located, and Chippewa Street. That includes additional lighting, landscaping and benches to create a more inviting environment.

Meanwhile, Washington developer Douglas Jemal is investing more than $100 million to renovate the Statler Building across the street with 550 apartments and 200 hotel rooms. Just as importantly, Jemal recently purchased the downtown Hyatt Regency out of foreclosure. The Hyatt is directly connected to the convention center and has reopened after an 18-month closure.

+2 Full renovation of Hyatt Regency Buffalo planned after Jemal wins hotel at auction Buffalo's flagship downtown convention hotel is back in business, with a new owner – Douglas Jemal – preparing to take formal control.

"That was something that, when it closed, pretty much gave me a panic attack," Kaler said.

A missing figure from future convention center plans is Paul Murphy, who had served as the general manager and director for the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center since 2001. He was deeply respected as the humble and energetic core of convention center operations until he died of cancer in December at age 57.

A national search for a new general manager is underway, Kaler said, with hopes of having someone in place by December.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.