Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY MICHAEL PETRO

March 27, 2022

March 27, 2022

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next.

There's a lot at stake for local health care businesses and workers this week as Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature look to iron out the final state budget in the run-up to the deadline Friday.

Hochul's budget proposal touted a $10 billion, multiyear plan to bolster New York's pandemic-battered health care industry, calling it "the largest investment in health care in state history."

State legislators want to spend even more. In releasing their one-house budget proposals this month, the Assembly and Senate plan major spending on wage increases for the state's home care workers, some of the industry's lowest-paid professions.