Buffalo Next: Bringing back low rates

Locking in new home sales

Patrick Marrano has seen what's been happening in the economy, with inflation, stock-market fears and rising interest rates cutting into his customers' ability to afford a new house.

The veteran homebuilder and CEO of Marrano Homes knows he can't do anything about most of those external factors. So he's joining other builders around the country – like D.R. Horton and Pulte Homes – in trying to affect the one area that he can: What a new homeowner would pay on a mortgage for one of his houses.

"We can’t control inflation, but we can control the inflation rate that our buyers pay," Marrano said.

Under a deal through the company's lenders, Marrano is offering a 3.75% mortgage rate, locked in for 10 years. That's around 1.5 percentage points lower than the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage right now. On an average $450,000 mortgage – not unusual for a Marrano home – that's a savings of nearly $400 per month and more than $47,000 on the life of the loan.

"This is giving them peace of mind that this is what it’s going to be," Marrano said.

Marrano was already going gangbusters even before the promotion. Last year, the 65-year-old company closed 231 homes for $111 million in volume, representing "the best year we've ever had," Marrano said – despite supply chain problems. That beat the company's target of 215 homes for $95 million. And it's on track to match or exceed that for this year, with closings 25% ahead of 2021.

It's wrapping up development work on the last 37 home sites in the Colvin Estates neighborhood in North Buffalo, and scouting for new locations in the city – including on the East Side.

And Marrano expects to have 421 new lots developed by early next year in Buffalo and Rochester, while also evaluating another 1,400 lots.

"We’re still being aggressive. We’re not holding back at all," Marrano said.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...

3275-3325 Millersport Highway, Amherst

Then: The Green Organization, a suburban developer led by the father-son team of Bryan and Matt Green, announced plans in 2021 for a new 162-unit suburban apartment complex, located at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Located near CrossPoint Business Park, the $40 million project would feature 30 one-bedroom, 126 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments in eight buildings, plus a 4,200-square-foot one-story clubhouse.

Now: The Greens completed the purchase of the 23-acre property from Frank Levin's Levin Inc., for $2 million, in a deal handled by Hanna Commercial Real Estate's William Heussler and Robert Strell. The firm is seeking environmental permits and final site plan approval before starting construction this fall.

Chautauqua County event venue expands

A combination wedding and event venue and farmers market business in rural Cherry Creek is expanding, with a new event barn and pavilion, adding to the log cabin rentals and working farm that already exist on the 150-acre site.

Kateri M. and Edward H. Davis Jr. – whose Maesteg LLC owns and operates The Cabins at Farrington Hollow, The Barn at Farrington Hollow and Farrington Hollow Farm & Market – want to build a 4,500-square-foot building and a 2,000-square-foot pavilion on open land at 7495 Farrington Hollow Road. The goal of the $589,000 project is to host weddings, corporate functions and private parties, and to provide a home for a vegetable and poultry market.

The tourism project recently received $30,628 in sales tax breaks and a 15-year standard property tax break of $179,113 from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

The CCIDA also approved tax breaks for three solar-energy projects that will be completed within the next year, including:

The $7.67 million Barnes Road East project by New Milford, Conn.-based Seaboard Solar in the Town of Stockton. Seaboard is buying 26 acres of a 34-acre parcel owned by Ronald D. and Karen L. Cave, and then installing a 4.375-megawatt solar array. The CCIDA approved $1.15 million in tax breaks for the project, including a nonstandard 25-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.

The $8.72 million Barnes Road West project, also by Seaboard, which is buying 33.5 acres of a 67-acre property from the Caves and installing a 4.976-megawatt solar project. The CCIDA approved $1.18 million in tax breaks, including a nonstandard 25-year PILOT.

A $6.64 million project by Amherst-based Solar Liberty, which is buying 13.4 acres of 22.5 acres owned by Double A. Vineyards Land Holding at 9824 Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret for a 4.675-megawatt solar array. The venture received $410,000 in tax breaks, including a nonstandard 25-year PILOT.

