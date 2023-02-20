The Buffalo News announced its intent to move its press operations and close its downtown production facility later this year.

Approximately 160 positions across eight different unions associated with the printing and distribution of The Buffalo News and other products printed at the press building on Scott Street would be affected by the proposed move.

The Buffalo News began notifying affected employees of the planned changes in production Monday morning.

It intends to move its print operations to the Plain Dealer printing facility in Cleveland pending resolution of all details.

The planned move comes after a “thorough analysis” of the current operation and with an eye on maintaining the current level of reporters in the newsroom – which even after recent cuts is still the largest in Western New York and anywhere in the state outside New York City and Long Island, said Tom Wiley, publisher of The News.

“Our focus on maintaining journalistic excellence while keeping pace with changing reader habits has led us to a difficult place,” he said.

The change would not impact the journalism, content or home delivery of the publication.

“The Buffalo News has been providing its community with the strongest local news content for decades,” said Jason Adrians, vice president of local news for Lee Enterprises, the Iowa-based parent company of The Buffalo News. “The best local journalism in Western New York will still come from The Buffalo News’ exceptional staff of award-winning journalists, who are based in Buffalo.”

The proposed move to Cleveland for printing would likely mean different deadlines for the print edition, though it is too early in the process to know what those deadline changes might be, Wiley said.

John C. Fletch, president of the Buffalo Local Mailer Union #81, CWA 14169, said he was not shocked to hear of the intended changes, considering the state of the newsprint industry. The 39-year Buffalo News employee represents 45 full-time journeypersons, 15 helpers (or part-timers) and 15 retirees allowed to work sporadically.

He said his focus now is on negotiating an exit strategy with The News on behalf of what he calls a “very loyal membership.”

“The writing was on the wall everywhere,” he said. “It’s still very raw, but there’s a lot contractually and legally that has to be considered now.”

In October 2022, The Buffalo News moved its newsroom and administrative offices to a 20,000-square-foot, one-floor office space in Larkinville after nearly 50 years at the corner of Washington and Scott streets.

Lee Enterprises agreed to sell the newspaper’s five-story headquarters to Amherst-based Uniland Development Co., one of the region’s biggest real estate developers.

But the newspaper’s press building on Scott Street – with the two printing presses that were installed in 2004 in a $40 million investment by then-owner Berkshire Hathaway – remained in place under the ownership of The Buffalo News.

Shutting down the presses will affect the entire production staff – among them are pressmen and engravers, as well as those working in mailing, electricians and prepress.

“These are valued colleagues, and we are committed to supporting them through this transition,” Wiley said.

Other publications printed by The News also would need to find a new home. In addition to The Buffalo News, the production facility prints the Hamburg Sun, WNY Values, Pennysaver and The News’ special editions, as well as other commercial print partners, such as the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

Last month, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, owned by Gannett, announced it would close its printing facility in Greece this spring, in favor of being printed in New Jersey. Layoffs of most of the 111 employees affected will begin April 10.

The Plain Dealer was producing WNY Values for years before that publication’s printing was brought back to Buffalo, so Wiley said The News has had a commercial print relationship with Cleveland for years “that was very positive and functional.”

The News’ presses will be decommissioned when printing is moved to Cleveland, but when that will occur has yet to be determined, Wiley said.